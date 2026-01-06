Resident Evil Village, Atomfall en meer naar Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft heeft onthuld welke games er in de eerste deel van deze maand naar Xbox Game Pass zullen komen. Zo komen Resident Evil Village, Atomfall en Star Wars: Outlaws.

Atomfall (voor console, pc, cloud en handheld) – Vanaf 7 januari ook via Game Pass Premium speelbaar

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (voor Xbox Series S/X, pc, cloud en handheld) – Vanaf 7 januari ook via Game Pass Premium speelbaar

Rematch (voor Xbox Series S/X, pc en cloud) – Vanaf 7 januari ook via Game Pass Premium speelbaar

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine – Master Crafted Edition (voor Xbox Series-consoles, pc en cloud) – Vanaf 7 januari ook via Game Pass Premium speelbaar

Final Fantasy – (voor Xbox Series-consoles, pc en cloud) – Vanaf 8 januari via Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium en PC Game Pass

Star Wars Outlaws (voor Xbox Series S/X, pc en cloud) – Vanaf 13 januari via Game Pass Ultimate en PC Game Pass

My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery (voor console, pc, cloud en handheld) – Vanaf 15 januari via Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium en PC Game Pass

Resident Evil Village (voor console, pc en cloud) – Vanaf 20 januari via Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium en PC Game Pass

MIO: Memories in Orbit (voor Xbox Series-consoles, pc, cloud en handheld) – Vanaf 20 januari via Game Pass Ultimate en PC Game Pass

Op 15 januari zullen ook een aantal games de service verlaten, namelijk:

Flintlock The Siege of Dawn (Xbox Series-consoles, pc, cloud, handheld)

Neon White (consoles, pc, cloud, handheld)

Road 96 (consoles, pc, cloud, handheld)

The Ascent (consoles, pc, cloud, handheld)

The Grinch Christmas Adventures (consoles, pc, cloud, handheld)