Star Fox, Hell Let Loose: Vietname, Gothic remake en meer in releases juni 2026

We zitten al weer in de zesde maand van het jaar en dit jaar lijkt het een wat rustigere maand te worden qua grote AAA-games. Desondanks vallen er weer genoeg nieuwe games te spelen!
Zoals iedere maand hebben we de games voorzien van een trailer, want immers geeft dat een beter beeld dan woorden, toch?
Freefall ’95 (PC) – 1 juni
Underchoice (PC) – 1 juni
CalX (PC) – 4 juni
Chicken Coop Invaders (PC) – 4 juni
eFootball Kick-Off! (Switch 2) – 4 juni
River City Saga: Journey to the West (PS5, Switch, PC) – 4 juni
Snacktorio (PC) – 4 juni
Swan Song (PC) – 4 juni
The 7th Guest Remake (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) – 4 juni
Tour de France 2026 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 4 juni
Gothic 1 Remake (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 5 juni
Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite (Luna) – 5 juni
Atre: Dominance Wars (PC) – 8 juni
Puni the Florist (PC) – 8 juni
Solarpunk (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC) – 8 juni
NBA The Run (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 9 juni
Voidling Bound (PC) – 9 juni
Crushed in Time (PC) – 10 juni
Stellar Interface (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 10 juni
Beastro (PC) – 11 juni
Lost Castle 2 (PC) – 11 juni
Tabletop Tavern (PC) – 11 juni
Goblin Company (PC) – 12 juni
Hell Let Loose: Vietnam (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 18 juni
R-Type Tactics 1 & 2 Cosmos (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, Switch, PC) – 18 juni
The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC) – 18 juni
The Gate Must Stand (PC) – 18 juni
Thank You For Your Application (PC) – 19 juni
Dark Scrolls (Switch, PC) – 22 juni
Dead or Alive 6 Last Round (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 25 juni
Star Fox (Switch 2) – 25 juni
#Drive Rally (PS5, Xbox Series X|S) – 28 juni
Welke game(s) gaan jullie in huis halen?! Laat het ons weten in de reacties!