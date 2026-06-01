Star Fox, Hell Let Loose: Vietname, Gothic remake en meer in releases juni 2026

We zitten al weer in de zesde maand van het jaar en dit jaar lijkt het een wat rustigere maand te worden qua grote AAA-games. Desondanks vallen er weer genoeg nieuwe games te spelen!

Zoals iedere maand hebben we de games voorzien van een trailer, want immers geeft dat een beter beeld dan woorden, toch?

Freefall ’95 (PC) – 1 juni

Underchoice (PC) – 1 juni

CalX (PC) – 4 juni

Chicken Coop Invaders (PC) – 4 juni

eFootball Kick-Off! (Switch 2) – 4 juni

River City Saga: Journey to the West (PS5, Switch, PC) – 4 juni

Snacktorio (PC) – 4 juni

Swan Song (PC) – 4 juni

The 7th Guest Remake (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) – 4 juni

Tour de France 2026 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 4 juni

Gothic 1 Remake (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 5 juni

Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite (Luna) – 5 juni

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Atre: Dominance Wars (PC) – 8 juni

Puni the Florist (PC) – 8 juni

Solarpunk (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC) – 8 juni

NBA The Run (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 9 juni

Voidling Bound (PC) – 9 juni

Crushed in Time (PC) – 10 juni

Stellar Interface (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 10 juni

Beastro (PC) – 11 juni

Lost Castle 2 (PC) – 11 juni

Tabletop Tavern (PC) – 11 juni

Goblin Company (PC) – 12 juni

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 18 juni

R-Type Tactics 1 & 2 Cosmos (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, Switch, PC) – 18 juni

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC) – 18 juni

The Gate Must Stand (PC) – 18 juni

Thank You For Your Application (PC) – 19 juni

Dark Scrolls (Switch, PC) – 22 juni

Dead or Alive 6 Last Round (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 25 juni

Star Fox (Switch 2) – 25 juni

#Drive Rally (PS5, Xbox Series X|S) – 28 juni

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Welke game(s) gaan jullie in huis halen?! Laat het ons weten in de reacties!