Sophie Turner officieel bevestigd als Lara Croft in Prime Video’s nieuwe Tomb Raider-serie

Prime Video heeft officieel bevestigd dat Sophie Turner (bekend van Game of Thrones en X-Men: Dark Phoenix) de rol van Lara Croft op zich neemt in de aankomende live-action Tomb Raider-serie. De productie van de serie start op 19 januari 2026, zo kondigde Amazon MGM Studios aan.



De serie wordt ontwikkeld door een indrukwekkend creatief team. Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve) treedt op als creator, schrijver, uitvoerend producent en co-showrunner. Daarnaast is Jonathan Van Tulleken aangesteld als regisseur en uitvoerend producent, terwijl Chad Hodge aansluit als co-showrunner.

Turner liet in een statement weten enorm enthousiast te zijn over haar nieuwe rol:

“I am thrilled beyond measure to be playing Lara Croft. She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many – and I am giving everything I’ve got. They’re massive shoes to fill, following in the steps of Angelina and Alicia with their powerhouse performances, but with Phoebe at the helm, we (and Lara) are all in very safe hands. I can’t wait for you all to see what we have cooking.”

Ook Waller-Bridge reageerde enthousiast op de casting van Turner:

“I’m so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team. It’s not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving. Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is. Get your artifacts out… Croft is coming…”

Volgens Vernon Sanders, Head of Global Television bij Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios, is dit een perfecte combinatie van talent en franchise-erfgoed:

“Lara Croft is one of the most recognizable and iconic video game characters of all time. We are thrilled to have the wonderfully talented Sophie Turner bring this character to life who is defined by her courage, strength, and unshakable resolve. Led by the brilliant Phoebe Waller-Bridge, this series will honor the beloved Tomb Raider legacy while delivering fresh adventures to fans worldwide.”

De Tomb Raider-serie is gebaseerd op de iconische videogamefranchise van Crystal Dynamics en volgt de avonturen van de wereldberoemde archeoloog en ontdekkingsreiziger Lara Croft. Naast Crystal Dynamics zijn ook Story Kitchen, Wells Street Productions, Legendary Television en Amazon MGM Studios betrokken bij de productie.

Met Sophie Turner als Lara en Phoebe Waller-Bridge aan het roer lijkt Prime Video in te zetten op een frisse, grootschalige herinterpretatie van een van de meest geliefde videogamehelden aller tijden. Fans moeten nog even wachten, maar het lijkt erop dat Lara Croft in 2026 opnieuw de wereld gaat veroveren.