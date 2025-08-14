Resident Evil remakes van Code Veronica en Zero verschijnen in 2027 en 2028?!

Bekende insider Dusk Golem heeft het al een tijdje over de volgende Resident Evil remakes. Hij claimt nu dat de vernieuwde versies van Resident Evil Code Veronica en Zero in 2027 en 2028 zullen komen.

Hoewel hij de data van de jaartallen heeft vernomen, weet hij niet welke game er welk jaar zal verschijnen. Daarnaast claimt hij dat Resident Evil Requiem een rol gaat vertolken qua verhaal. Deze game gaat namelijk de laatste game die connecties heeft met Raccoon City en Umbrella Corporation. Echter zal het ook voor een “nieuw begin” gaan zorgen, maar hoe dat laat hij vooralsnog achterwege. Het negende deel moet in ieder geval wel alle losse einden uit de eerdere games gaan oplossen.

We hoeven gelukkig niet heel lang te wachten op nieuwe beelden van Resident Evil Requiem. De game zal worden getoond tijdens de Gamescom Opening Night Live van aanstaande dinsdag.

The next remakes are Resident Evil: Code Veronica & Resident Evil Zero. They should be releasing in 2027/2028, though I’m unclear this second which is coming out first & which second. But that’s what I’d say to expect. Said this many times over almost two years now it feels. https://t.co/zKCzdOuccH — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) August 12, 2025

(1/4) Here is how it’s been conveyed to me, & I’ve been saying this for 4-5 years now actually, but I was updated on this as recent as a couple months ago. Resident Evil 9 they plan to make the last numbered RE game. RE9 is a conclusion chapter, as well as new beginnings for RE. https://t.co/Bnbayi6Lvn — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) August 12, 2025

(2/4) It will be the end on the timeline everything to do with Umbrella, Raccoon City, its legacy & long history, & free them up to make major changes to the franchise. Titles before that point will probably still be made referencing these things, but RE9 is the conclusion of — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) August 12, 2025

(3/4) everything that started with RE1/RE2 (& RE0 if you wanna' include it). The series plans to move to new characters, stories, new types of horror stories, without being tied down by the series history. Multiple times the team have ran into restrictions by having to tie every — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) August 12, 2025

(4/5) single thing to Umbrella, viruses, Raccoon City, etc. So doing one last big hurrah to tackle & bookend various hanging plot threads, & celebrate the series 30-year long history, while also concluding it, so they can move onto trying new things. Also destroy certain things — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) August 12, 2025

(5/6) like the timeline always progressing with our actual year, that made sense when RE games took 1.5-3 years to make, but leads to people wanting to know what's been up with x character when the games take 5-9 years to make. Gives them a chance to go back & fill gaps in the — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) August 12, 2025