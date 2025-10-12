Ninja Gaiden 4, The Outer Worlds 2 en meer naar Xbox Game Pass in oktober

Microsoft heeft laten weten welke games in de tweede helft van oktober naar Xbox Game Pass zullen komen. Daar zitten toppers bij als Ninja Gaiden 4, The Outer Worlds 2 en meer.
De prijzen van de service moge dan onlangs wel exceptioneel verhoogd zijn, maar Microsoft is nog steeds ervan overtuigd dat je waar voor je geld krijgt. Zo komen deze maand Ninja Gaiden 4 en The Outer Worlds 2 naar Xbox Game Pass Ultimate en voor PC.
De volledige lijst met games die er deze maand nog aankomen, is als volgt:
Supermarket Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) – reeds verkrijgbaar
Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions (PC) (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) — reeds verkrijgbaar
The Casting of Frank Stone (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X) (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) — 14 oktober
Ball x Pit (Cloud, Console, and PC) (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 15 oktober
The Grinch: Christmas Adventures (Cloud, Console, and PC) (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) — 15 oktober
Eternal Strands (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X) (Now with Game Pass Premium) — 15 oktober
He Is Coming (Game Preview) (PC) (Now with Game Pass Premium) — 15 oktober
Ninja Gaiden 2 Black (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X) (Now with Game Pass Premium) — 15 oktober
Pax Dei (PC) (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) — 16 oktober
Keeper (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X) (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 17 oktober
Evil West (Cloud, Console, and PC) (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) — 21 oktober
Ninja Gaiden 4 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X) (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 21 oktober
The Outer Worlds 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – 29 oktober
Op 15 oktober verlaten ook enkele games de service, namelijk:
Cocoon (Cloud, Console, and PC)
Core Keeper (Cloud, Console, and PC)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutants Unleashed (Cloud, Console, and PC)