Ninja Gaiden 4, The Outer Worlds 2 en meer naar Xbox Game Pass in oktober

Microsoft heeft laten weten welke games in de tweede helft van oktober naar Xbox Game Pass zullen komen. Daar zitten toppers bij als Ninja Gaiden 4, The Outer Worlds 2 en meer.

De prijzen van de service moge dan onlangs wel exceptioneel verhoogd zijn, maar Microsoft is nog steeds ervan overtuigd dat je waar voor je geld krijgt. Zo komen deze maand Ninja Gaiden 4 en The Outer Worlds 2 naar Xbox Game Pass Ultimate en voor PC.

De volledige lijst met games die er deze maand nog aankomen, is als volgt:

Supermarket Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC) (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) – reeds verkrijgbaar

Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions (PC) (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) — reeds verkrijgbaar

The Casting of Frank Stone (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X) (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) — 14 oktober

Ball x Pit (Cloud, Console, and PC) (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 15 oktober

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures (Cloud, Console, and PC) (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) — 15 oktober

Eternal Strands (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X) (Now with Game Pass Premium) — 15 oktober

He Is Coming (Game Preview) (PC) (Now with Game Pass Premium) — 15 oktober

Ninja Gaiden 2 Black (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X) (Now with Game Pass Premium) — 15 oktober

Pax Dei (PC) (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) — 16 oktober

Keeper (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X) (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 17 oktober

Evil West (Cloud, Console, and PC) (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass) — 21 oktober

Ninja Gaiden 4 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X) (Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass) — 21 oktober

The Outer Worlds 2 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – 29 oktober

Op 15 oktober verlaten ook enkele games de service, namelijk:

Cocoon (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Core Keeper (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutants Unleashed (Cloud, Console, and PC)