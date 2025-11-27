LEGO Horizon en nog vier games als PlayStation Plus-games van december

Komende maand deelt Sony extra “gratis” games aan de PlayStation Plus-abonnees met onder andere LEGO Horizon Adventures.
In een nieuw bericht op de PlayStation Blog deelt Sony het nieuws dat er komende maand vijf games “gratis” voor PlayStation Plus-abonnees vallen te claimen.
Het gaat om Lego Horizon Adventures (PlayStation 5), Killing Floor 3 (PlayStation 5), Neon White (PlayStation 4 en 5), The Outlast Trials (PlayStation 4 en 5) en Syndyality: Echo of Ada (PlayStation 5).
The PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for December:
🏹 LEGO Horizon Adventures
🧟 Killing Floor 3
🥽 The Outlast Trials
🤖 Synduality Echo of Ada
🃏 Neon White
Full details: https://t.co/CegyssE1Pj pic.twitter.com/dkRKbjTj4T
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 26, 2025