Red Dead Redemption 2, Star Wars Outlaws en meer naar PlayStation Plus Premium en Extra catalogus

Sony heeft laten weten welke games er deze maand nog aan de catalogus voor PlayStation Premium en Extra abonnees zal worden toegevoegd. Daarbij zijn Star Wars: Outlaws en Red Dead Redemption 2 de grote klappers.
Aanstaande dinsdag (19 mei) zullen de volgende games aan de service worden toegevoegd:
- Bramble: The Mountain King (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)
- Broken Sword: Shadows of the Templar: Reforged (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5)
- Enotria: The Last Song – Standard Edition (PlayStation 5)
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (PlayStation 5)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PlayStation 4)
- Star Wars Outlaws (PlayStation 5)
- The Thaumaturge (PlayStation 5)
Voor PlayStation Plus Premium abonnees zal ook de klassieker Time Crisis (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5) worden toegevoegd.