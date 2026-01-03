GTA 6, Wolverine en meer in de 20 games van 2026 waar wij na uitkijken

Het jaar is al net begonnen, maar we gaan de komende weken 20 games uitgebreid behandelen waar wij naar uitkijken. In de artikelen zullen we voornamelijk beschrijven waarom we na die games uitkijken. We hebben nu alvast een lijst gemaakt met daarin de 20 games!
In de komende weken zullen we de games apart bespeken en voor nu hebben we dus een lijst met de games van 2026 waar de redactie het meest naar uitkijkt. Voor nu hebben we ze voorzien van een trailer en op alfabetische volgorde geplaatst.
007 First Light
Uitgever: IO Interactive
Ontwikkelaar: IO Interactive
Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/ X, Switch 2
Releasedatum: 27 mei 2026
Blood of Dawnwalker
Uitgever: Bandai Namco
Ontwikkelaar: Rebel Wolves
Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/ X
Releasedatum: 2026
Control Resonant
Uitgever: 505 Games
Ontwikkelaar: Remedy Entertainment
Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/ X
Releasedatum: 2026
Fable
Uitgever: Xbox Games Studios/ Microsoft
Ontwikkelaar: Playground Games
Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5 (?), Xbox Series S/ X
Releasedatum: 2026
Forza Horizon 6
Uitgever: Xbox Games Studios/ Microsoft
Ontwikkelaar: Playground Games
Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/ X
Releasedatum: 2026
GTA 6
Uitgever: Take-Two Interactive
Ontwikkelaar: Rockstar Games
Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/ X
Releasedatum: 19 november 2026
Halo: Campaign Evolved
Uitgever: Xbox Games Studis/ Microsoft
Ontwikkelaar: Playground Games
Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/ X
Releasedatum: 2026
Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
Uitgever: Team17
Ontwikkelaar: Expression Games
Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/ X
Releasedatum: 2026
Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
Uitgever: Warner Bros
Ontwikkelaar: TT Games
Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/ X, Switch 2
Releasedatum: 2026
Marvel’s Wolverine
Uitgever: Sony
Ontwikkelaar: Insomniac Games
Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5
Releasedatum: najaar 2026
Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls
Uitgever: Sony
Ontwikkelaar: Arc System Works
Platforms: PlayStation 5
Releasedatum: 2026
Phantom Blade Zero
Uitgever: S-Game
Ontwikkelaar: S-Game Publishing
Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5
Releasedatum: 2026
Pokémon Pokopia
Uitgever: The Pokémon Company
Ontwikkelaar: Nintendo
Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2
Releasedatum: 5 maart 2026
Pragmata
Uitgever: Capcom
Ontwikkelaar: Capcom
Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/ X, Switch 2
Releasedatum: 24 april 2026
Reanimal
Uitgever: THQ Nordic
Ontwikkelaar: Tarsier Studios
Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/ X, Switch 2
Releasedatum: 13 februari 2026
Resident Evil Requiem
Uitgever: Capcom
Ontwikkelaar: Capcom
Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/ X, Switch 2
Releasedatum: 27 februari 2026
Saros
Uitgever: Sony
Ontwikkelaar: Housemarque
Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5
Releasedatum: 20 maart 2026
Star Wars: Galactic Racer
Uitgever: Secret Mode
Ontwikkelaar: Fuse Games
Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/ X
Releasedatum: 2026
The Duskbloods
Uitgever: Nintendo
Ontwikkelaar: FromSoftware
Platforms: Nintendo Switch 2
Releasedatum: 2026
Valor Mortis
Uitgever: Lyrical Games
Ontwikkelaar: One More Level Spólka Akcyjna
Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/ X
Releasedatum: 2026