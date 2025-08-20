ROG Xbox Ally, Call of Duty Black Ops 7 en meer tijdens Xbox @ Gamescom dag 1

Xbox zendt de hele dag livestreams uit vanaf Gamescom 2025 met daarin diverse games en hardware. Op woensdag start de beurs en op dag één zullen games als Call of Duty Black Ops 7, Dying Light: The Beast en Cronos: The New Dawn de revue passeren.
De livestreams zijn hier live te volgen!
Can’t make the trip to @gamescom? Don’t worry, we’re bringing it straight to you!
Here’s the rundown on everything you’ll see in our broadcasts: https://t.co/LWOFhbaIbK pic.twitter.com/gQAQZPOssf
— Xbox (@Xbox) August 14, 2025