ROG Xbox Ally, Call of Duty Black Ops 7 en meer tijdens Xbox @ Gamescom dag 1

De livestreams zijn hier live te volgen!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Can’t make the trip to @gamescom? Don’t worry, we’re bringing it straight to you!

Here’s the rundown on everything you’ll see in our broadcasts: https://t.co/LWOFhbaIbK pic.twitter.com/gQAQZPOssf

— Xbox (@Xbox) August 14, 2025