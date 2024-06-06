Octopath Traveller, Callisto Protocol, Isonzo en meer naar Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft heeft nog een aantal games onthuld die deze maand nog naar Xbox Game Pass zullen komen.
- Octopath 1 en 2 (Cloud, PC en console) – nu verkrijgbaar
- Depersonalization (PC) – 12 juni
- Isonzo (Cloud, PC en console) – 13 juni
- The Callisto Protocol (Cloud, PC en console) – 13 juni
- Still Wakes the Deep (Cloud, PC en console) – 18 juni
Daarnaast zullen er ook een aantal games de service vanaf 15 juni verlaten, namelijk:
- Bramble: The Mountain King (Cloud, Console, PC)
- High on Life (Cloud, Console, PC)
- Rune Factory 4 Special (Cloud, Console, PC)
- Spacelines from the Far Out (Cloud, Console, PC)
- The Bookwalker (Cloud, Console, PC)