Battlefield V, Sand Land en meer naar PlayStation Plus Premium en Extra

Sony heeft laten weten welke games er deze maand aan de PlayStation Premium en Extra catalogus worden toegevoegd.
Voor beide abonnees worden er in ieder geval negen games op 20 mei toegevoegd, namelijk:
- Sand Land (PS4, PS5)
- Soul Hackers 2 (PS5)
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted – Full Time Edition (PS4, PS5)
- Battlefield V (PS4)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy (PS4, PS5)
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (PS4, PS5)
- Humankind (PS4, PS5)
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (PS5)
- Gloomhaven Mercenaries Edition (PS4, PS5)
Voor PlayStation Premium abonnees verschijnt er op diezelfde dag ook de PlayStation 2-klassieker Battle Engine Aquila.