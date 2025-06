Stemacteur Edward Kenway hint naar Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag

Edward Kenway’s voice actor, Matt Ryan, said this during a fan interaction. It looks like he hinted at the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Remake. 🔥

🟢 Quote:

“Have you beat the game?… well you may have to beat it again”

And

“There’s a reason I say that but I can’t say… pic.twitter.com/n3PwF8Q7Ri

— Zephryss⛩️ (@TheRealZephryss) June 29, 2025