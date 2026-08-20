Silent Hill Townfall bevat ruim een kwartier aan gameplay

Konami heeft een nieuwe video van Silent Hill Townfall vrijgegeven waarin men ruim een kwartier aan gameplay laat zien.
De game die zich afspeelt op het eiland St. Amelia verschijnt op 24 september voor de PC en PlayStation 5.
De game die zich afspeelt op het eiland St. Amelia verschijnt op 24 september voor de PC en PlayStation 5.
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