Silent Hill F komt op 25 september!

Konami heeft tijdens de State of Play een nieuwe trailer van Silent Hill F en een een releasedatum vrijgegeven.
De game verschijnt namelijk op 25 september en de gameplaytrailer is hieronder te bekijken, maar wees gewaarschuwd: hij is best creapy!
