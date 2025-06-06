Resident Evil Requiem (9) officieel aangekondigd

Het werd al een beetje geteased tijdens de show en als afsluiter van Summer Game Fest kregen we dan toch Resident Evil (9) Requiem. De game verschijnt op 27 februari 2026 en hier is de eerste trailer!
