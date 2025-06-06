LEGO Party aangekondigd voor PlayStation en Xbox

PlayStation en Xbox-bezitters krijgen ook een partygame a la Mario Party. LEGO Party komt later dit jaar.
De game lijkt veel weg te hebben van mens erger je niet gemixt met Mario Party. Check de trailer vooral zelf om een beter beeld te krijgen!
