Metaphor ReFantazio, The Division 2 en meer naar Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft heeft laten weten welke games er in het tweede gedeelte van mei en begin juni naar Xbox Game Pass zullen komen. Zo zullen Metaphor ReFantazio, The Division 2 en Tales of Kenzera: Zau via de service speelbaar worden.

Vanaf vandaag is Monster Train 2 (Cloud, PC en Xbox Series X|S) verkrijgbaar voor Game Pass Ultimate en PC Game Pass-abonnees. Vanaf morgen zal Creatures of Ava ook verkrijgbaar zijn via de standard tier, net als S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. Op dezelfde dag komt ook Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Cloud, PC, en Xbox Series X|S) voor Game Pass Ultimate en PC Game Pass-abonnees.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) volgt op 27 juni voor alle abonnees van de service en een dag later volgt To a T voor Game Pass Ultimate en PC Game Pass-abonnees. Metaphor ReFantazio (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) is de game die vanaf 29 mei voor alle abonnees beschikbaar is. Op die dag volgt ook Spray Paint Simulator (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) alleen voor Game Pass Ultimate en PC Game Pass-abonnees.

Op 3 juni volgen ten slotte nog de games Crypt Custodian (Cloud, Console, and PC) en Symphonia (Cloud, Console, and PC), die overigens beide voor alle abonnementen verkrijgbaar zullen zijn.

Overigens zullen er op 23 mei ook nog een aantal games via Xbox Cloud Gaming beschikbaar komen, namelijk:

Brütal Legend

Costume Quest 2

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

Full Throttle Remastered

Grim Fandango Remastered

Max The Curse of Brotherhood

Neon Abyss

Quantum Break

Rare Replay

ScreamRide

State of Decay Year-One

SteamWorld Dig 2

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky’s Tale

Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection

Tot slot zullen ook een aantal games de service op 31 mei verlaten, namelijk:

Cassette Beasts (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Firework (PC)

Humanity (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Remnant 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer (Cloud, Console, and PC)