Call of Duty Black Ops 7 en meer in Xbox Game Pass van november

Microsoft heeft laten weten welke games er in het eerste deel van november naar Xbox Game Pass zullen komen en daar is uiteraard Call of Duty Black Ops 7 de grootste titel!
In een nieuwe bericht op Xbox Wire heeft Microsoft alle games onthuld die aan in de eerste helft van deze maand naar de service zullen komen:
Dead Static Drive (voor console, pc en cloud) via Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass – Vanaf 5 november
Sniper Elite: Resistance (voor console, pc en cloud) – Vanaf 5 november ook via Game Pass Premium
Egging On (voor Xbox Series-consoles, pc en cloud) via Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass – Vanaf 6 november
Whiskerwood (voor pc) via Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass – Vanaf 6 november
Voidtrain (voor Xbox Series-consoles, pc en cloud) via Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Premium – Vanaf 7 november
Great God Grove (voor Xbox Series-consoles, pc en cloud) via Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Premium – Vanaf 11 november
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris (voor console, pc en cloud) via Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Premium – Vanaf 11 november
Pigeon Simulator (voor Xbox Series-consoles, pc en cloud) via Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass – Vanaf 11 november
Relic Hunters Legend (voor console, pc en cloud) via Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Premium – Vanaf 12 november
Winter Burrow (voor console, pc en cloud) via Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass – Vanaf 12 november
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (voor console, pc en cloud) via Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass – Vanaf 14 november
wanna guess what’s coming soon? here’s a very subtle hint 👇https://t.co/85HCIj7hyX pic.twitter.com/iAJtYwKWtn
— Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) November 4, 2025
Ook zullen een aantal games de service op 15 november verlaten, namelijk:
Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl
Football Manager 24
Football Manager 24 Console
Blacksmith Master (Game Preview)
Frostpunk
Spirittea