Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Mortal Kombat 11 en meer verlaten PlayStation Plus Premium en Extra

Sony gaat de catalogus voor de PlayStation Plus Premium en Extra iets inkrimpen. Op 18 maart gaan er een tiental games de service verlaten.
Je hebt dus nog zo goed als een maand om met de volgende games aan de slag te gaan:
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Video Game 6
- Resident Evil 3
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney Trilogy
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition
- Final Fantasy Type-0
- Life is Strange True Colours
- Life is Strange 2 Complete Season
Daarentegen zijn er ook een aantal games aan beide catalogus gevoegd, namelijk Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Lost Records: Bloom and Rage Tape 1, TopSpin 2K25, Patapon 3 en Somerville.
