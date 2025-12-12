Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 wint Game of the Year award

Sandfall Interactive heeft met Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 de prestigieuze prijs van Game of the Year in huis gesleept en daarnaast nog tal van prijzen binnen geharkt!

De game ging met maar liefst negen awards terug naar Frankrijk en dat is een nieuw record. Dat stond op naam van The Last of Us Part 2, dat in 2020 zeven awards wist te winnen. Voor de Game of the Year award nam de game het op tegen Hades 2, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Hollow Knight Silksong en Donkey Kong Bananza. Wat dat betreft was de concurrentie behoorlijk te noemen.

Als bedankje voor de awards heeft de ontwikkelaar een update uitgebracht. Deze voegt het fantasievolle gebied Verso’s Drafts aan de game toe.

De overige awards gingen naar de volgende games:

Best Game Direction:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)

Split Fiction (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)

Best Narrative:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Warhorse Studios / Deep Silver)

Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment / Konami Digital Entertainment)

Best Art Direction:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Best Score and Music:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Best Audio Design:

Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios / Electronic Arts)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment / Konami Digital Entertainment)

Best Performance:

Benn Star in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Charlie Cox in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Erika Ishii in Ghost of Yotei

Jennifer English in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Konatsu Kato in Silent Hill f

Troy Baker in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Innovation in Accessibility:

Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)

Atomfall (Rebellion)

Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada / EA Romania / Electronic Arts)

South of Midnight (Compulsion Games / Xbox Game Studios)

Games for Impact:

Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia / AP Thomson / Hexacutable)

Despelote (Julian Cordero / Sebastian Valbuena / Panic)

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (DON’T NOD Montreal / DON’T NOD)

South of Midnight (Compulsion Games / Xbox Game Studios)

Wanderstop (Ivy Road / Annapurna Interactive)

Best Ongoing Game:

Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Marvel Rivals (NetEase Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Community Support:

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy 14 (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Independent Game:

Absolum (Guard Crush Games / Supamonks / Dotemu)

Ball x Pit (Kenny Sun / Devolver Digital)

Blue Prince (Dogubomb / Raw Fury)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)

Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Best Debut Indie Game:

Blue Prince (Dogubomb / Raw Fury)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)

Despelote (Julian Cordero / Sebastian Valbuena / Panic)

Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)

Megabonk (vedinad) (Update)

Best Mobile Game:

Destiny: Rising (NetEase Games)

Persona 5: The Phantom X (Black Wings Game Studio / Atlus / Perfect World Games / Sega)

Sonic Rumble (SEGA)

Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Cygames)

Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

Best Virtual Reality / Augmented Reality:

Alien: Rogue Incursion (Survios)

Arken Age (VitruviusVR)

Ghost Town (Fireproof Games)

Marvel’s Deadpool VR (Twisted Pixel Games / Oculus Studios)

The Midnight Walk (MoonHood / Fast Travel Games)

Best Action Game:

Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios / Electronic Arts)

Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Hades 2 (Supergiant Games)

Ninja Gaiden 4 (Team Ninja / Xbox Game Studios)

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (Lizardcube / Sega)

Best Action / Adventure:

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ghost of Yotei (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (MachineGames / Bethesda Softworks)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Split Fiction (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)

Best Role-Playing:

Avowed (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (Warhorse Studios / Deep Silver)

Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

Best Fighting:

2XKO (Riot Games)

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Capcom)

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK Corporation)

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Digital Eclipse / Atari)

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Sega)

Best Family:

Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Lego Party! (SMG Studio / Fictions)

Lego Voyagers (Light Brick Studios / Annapurna Interactive)

Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team / Sega)

Split Fiction (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)

Best Simulation / Strategy:

The Alters (11 bit studios)

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix)

Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Frontier Developments)

Sid Meier’s Civilization 7 (Firaxis Games / 2K)

Tempest Rising (Slipgate Ironworks / 3D realms)

Two Point Museum (Two Point Studios / Sega)

Best Sports / Racing:

EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada / EA Romania / Electronic Arts)

F1 25 (Codemasters / Electronic Arts)

Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

Rematch (Sloclap / Kepler Interactive)

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team / Sega)

Best Multiplayer:

Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)

Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios / Electronic Arts)

Elden Ring Nightreign (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco Entertainment)

PEAK (Aggro Crab / Landfall)

Split Fiction (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)

Best Adaptation:

A Minecraft Movie

Devil May Cry

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

The Last of Us seizoen 2

Until Dawn

Most Anticipated Game:

007 First Light (IO Interactive)

Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar Games)

Marvel’s Wolverine (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)

The Witcher 4 (CD Projekt Red)

Content Creator of the Year:

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

MoistCr1TiKaL

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

Best eSports Game:

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

Dota 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best eSports Athlete:

brawk – Brock Somerhalder (Valorant)

Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends)

f0rsakeN – Jason Susanto (Valorant)

Kakeru – Kakeru Watanabe (Street Fighter)

MenaRD – Saul Leonardo (Street Fighter)

Zyw0o – Mathieu Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)

Best eSports Team:

Gen.G (League of Legends)

NRG (VALORANT)

Team Falcons (DOTA 2)

Team Liquid PH (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)

Player’s Voice:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive)

Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)