1 miljoen exemplaren van Sims-concurrent Inzoi verkocht

De game inZoi werd vorige week gelanceerd in Early Access via Steam en inmiddels zijn er 1 miljoen exemplaren van de game verkocht.
In een bericht op X bedankt de ontwikkelaar alle fans, aangezien de games zo goed doet qua verkopen op Steam.
We are honored to share that inZOI has surpassed 1 million sales — made possible thanks to your incredible support.
It’s a number that still feels unreal to us and a milestone we could not have reached without each and every one of you. Your excitement, your creations, your… pic.twitter.com/tNYx5NjLyh
— inZOI (@PlayinZOI) April 4, 2025
Inzoi is nu verkrijgbaar op de PC via Steam Early Access. Ook moet de levenssimulator op een later tijdstip naar de PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series S komen.