Final Fantasy 16, Kingdom Come: Deliverance en meer naar PlayStation Plus catalogus

De PlayStation Plus catalogus van Premium en Extra abonnees wordt deze maand uitgebreid met een aantal grote games. Zo verschijnen Final Fantasy 16 en Kingdom Come: Deliverance op de service, maar is er nog veel meer.
Deze games worden op 16 juni aan de PlayStation Plus catalogus voor Premium en Extra abonnees toegevoegd:
Final Fantasy XVI | PS5
Sonic X Shadow Generations | PS5, PS4
Kingdom Come: Deliverance | PS5, PS4
Life is Strange: Double Exposure | PS5
Farming Simulator 25 | PS5
Blades of Fire | PS5
Black Desert | PS5
PlayStation Plus Premium leden kunnen daarnaast ook de “classic” Gitaroon Man voor de PlayStation 4 en 5 spelen.