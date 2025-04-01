South of Midnight, Clair Obsur: Expedition 33 en meer in releases april 2025

De vierde maand van het jaar is alweer aangebroken en ook deze maand brengt weer een hoop games met zich mee! We hebben ze op een rijtje gezet, met een trailer zodat je kunt zien wat je te wachten staat!
Nif Nif (Switch, PC) – 1 april
Crocs: Legend of the Gobbos (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 2 april
Elroy and the Aliens (PC) – 2 april
Steel Hunters (PC) – 2 april
Detective Dotson (PC) – 3 april
Jin & Jan (PC) – 3 april
Ekoh Beach (PC) – 4 april
Peppered (PC) – 4 april
Cursed Dawn (PC) – 7 april
Dissent on Mars (PC) – 7 april
Burden of Command (PC) – 8 april
Locomoto (PC) – 8 april
South of Midnight (Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 8 april
Commandos: Origins (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC) – 9 april
Driveloop (PC) – 9 april
Crashlands 2 (PC, iOS, Android) – 10 april
Monaco 2 (PC) – 10 april
Monster Energy Supercross 25 – The Official Video Game (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 10 april
Promise Mascot Agency (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) – 10 april
Steel Seed (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 10 april
Willow Guard (PC) – 10 april
Traveler’s Refrain (PC) – 11 april
The Fool’s Apprentice (PC) – 14 april
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 15 april
Bionic Bay (PS5, PC) – 17 april
Chasmal Fear (PC) – 17 april
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (PS5) – 17 april
Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) – 17 april
Rusty Rabbit (PS5, Switch, PC) – 17 april
Lunar Remastered Collection (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – 18 april
Mirage: Ignis Fatuus (Switch, PC) – 18 april
Tranquil Isle (PC) – 18 april
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 21 april
Old Skies (PC, Switch) – 23 april
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC) – 24 april
Super Technos World: River City & Arcade Classics (PS5, Switch, PC) – 24 april
The Hundred Line – Last Defense Academy (Switch, PC) – 24 april
Days Gone Remastered (PS5) – 25 april
Forza Horizon 5 (PS5) – 29 april
Skin Deep (PC) – 30 april