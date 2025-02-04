Payday 3 en andere PlayStation Plus-games nu te downloaden

Sony heeft laten weten dat de PlayStation Plus-games voor februari vanaf nu te “scoren” zijn.
De volgende games zijn vanaf vandaag “gratis” voor alle PlayStation Plus-abonnees:
PayDay 3 (PS5)
High on Life (PS4/PS5)
Pac-Man World Re-Pac (PS4/PS5)
