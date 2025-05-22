Nieuwe Xbox controllers beschikbaar voor het 10-jarig jubileum van The Witcher 3

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt bestaat dit jaar 10 jaar, en dat jubileum laat Microsoft niet onopgemerkt voorbijgaan. Ter ere van de mijlpaal is er een speciale Xbox-controller en een Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller uitgebracht, volledig in het thema van de iconische game.



De officiële productbeschrijving luidt:

“Become a monster slayer with The Witcher 3 10th Anniversary Special Edition controllers and celebrate the lasting legacy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — available while supplies last. Celebrate 10 years of killing monsters alongside the White Wolf and reconnect with the critically acclaimed dark fantasy story beloved by millions. Join Geralt on the Path today on console, PC, and cloud.”