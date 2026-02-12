Eerste gameplay-beelden Control Resonant vrijgegeven

Remedy heeft tijdens de State of Play de eerste gameplay van Control Resonant getoond en het ziet er zeer interessant uit!
Control Resonant wordt later dit jaar verwacht voor de PC, PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series S/ X.
Control Resonant wordt later dit jaar verwacht voor de PC, PlayStation 5 en Xbox Series S/ X.
|Cookie
|Duur
|Beschrijving
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.