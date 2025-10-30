EA WRC 24 en meer als PlayStation Plus games van november

Sony heeft de PlayStation Plus-games voor november onthuld en volgende maand kunnen alle abonnees aan de slag met Stray, EA Sports WRC 24 en Totally Accurate Battle Simulator.
Vanaf aanstaande dinsdag kunnen alle PlayStation Plus-abonnees de games “gratis” uit de PlayStation Store halen.
Your PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for November:
🐈 Stray
⛐ EA Sports WRC 24
👑 Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
All playable from Nov 4. Full details: https://t.co/UOVmwSyB7i pic.twitter.com/Tu6pSBUxuE
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 29, 2025
Tot aanstaande dinsdag kunnen abonnees nog de PlayStation Plus-games van oktober in huis halen. Dat zijn Alan Wake 2, Cocoon en Goat Simulator 3.