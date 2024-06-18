EA Sports FC 24, Still Wakes the Deep en meer naar Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft heeft vandaag laten weten welke games er in het tweede deel van juni naar Xbox Game Pass zullen komen. Daarin zijn Still Wakes the Deep en EA Sports FC 24 de grote opvallers.
De games die deze maand nog naar Xbox Game Pass zullen komen, zijn:
18 juni: Still Wakes the Deep (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series)
19 juni: My Time at Sandrock (Cloud, Console, PC)
20 juni: Kelperth (PC)
25 juni: EA Sports FC 24 (Cloud, Console, PC)
27 juni: SteamWorld Dig (Cloud, Console)
27 juni: SteamWorld Dig 2 (Console, PC)
27 juni: Robin Hood: Sherwood Builders (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series)