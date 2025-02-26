Dragon Age: The Veilguard en nog twee games als PlayStation Plus-games in maart

Sony biedt RPG-fans in maart de kans om Dragon Age: The Veilguard “gratis” te spelen, via PlayStation Plus.
De nieuwste RPG van BioWare maakt namelijk onderdeel uit van de “gratis” games die PlayStation Plus maandelijks aanbiedt. Naast Dragon Age: The Veilguard kunnen alle PlayStation Plus-abonnees ook Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: the Cowabunga Collection (PlayStation 5) en Sonic Colors Ultimate (PlayStation 4) scoren.
De games zullen voor de abonnees vanaf 4 maart verkrijgbaar zijn. Je hebt tot die datum nog de tijd om de huidige games binnen te halen. Dat zijn Payday 3, High on Life en Pac-man World Re-pac.