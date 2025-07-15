Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt en meer verlaten PlayStation Plus in augustus

Sony heeft laten weten welke games er volgende maand de catalogus voor PlayStation Plus Extra en Premium zullen verlaten. Je hebt dus nog even om games als Star Wars Jedi: Survivor en The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt te spelen.
Op 19 augustus zullen de volgende games de service verlaten:
UFC 5
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Top Spin 25
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Wild Hearts
Ride 5
Sword Art Online: Last Recollection
Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
Sword Art Online: Lost Song
Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
Shinobi Striker
Vacation Simulator: Back to Job
BugSnax