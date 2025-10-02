Fallout New Vegas, Xcom 2 en meer in Amazon Prime Gaming gratis games van oktober

Amazon Prime Gaming geeft deze maand maar liefst 14 games “gratis” weg en daar zitten deze maand een aantal klassiekers tussen, zoals Xcom 2 en Fallout New Vegas.

In de komende weken kun je dus naast deze games nog 12 games claimen op Amazon Prime. Het leuke van deze service is dat je de game ook kunt blijven spelen, nadat je jouw abonnement hebt opgezet. De 14 games van deze maand zijn:

Nu verkrijgbaar

DragonStrike (GOG)

Tormented Souls (Amazon Games App)

9 oktober

XCOM 2 (GOG)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Reckoning of New York (Amazon Games App)

16 oktober

Empty Shell (GOG)

Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition (GOG)

True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 1 (GOG)

23 oktober

Hellslave (GOG)

True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 2 (GOG)

Lost & Found Agency: Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games)

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition (GOG)

30 oktober

You Will Die Here Tonight (GOG)

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest (Amazon Games App)

Halloween Stories: Horror Movie Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)

Houd dus vooral de site van Amazon Prime Gaming in de gaten om deze games te kunnen scoren!