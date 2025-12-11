Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Wo Long Fallen Dynasty en meer naar PS Plus Extra en Premium

Sony heeft laten weten welke games er deze maand nog aan de catalogus voor PlayStation Plus en Premium worden toegevoegd.
Er ging eerder deze week al een gerucht over het internet dat Assassin’s Creed Mirage en Wo Long Fallen Dynasty naar de service zouden komen en dat is ook zo. Daarnaast verschijnen ook nog de volgende games:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PS5, PS4)
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PS5, PS4)
- Skate Story (PS5)
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PS5, PS4)
- Planet Coaster 2 (PS5)
- Cat Quest 3 (PS5, PS4)
- Lego Horizon Adventures (PS5)
- Paw Patrol: Grand Prix (PS5, PS4)
- Paw Patrol World (PS5, PS4)
Voor PlayStation Plus Premium leden komt daarnaast ook nog Soul Calibur 3 tot hun beschikking.
The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup for December includes:
🏜️ Assassin’s Creed Mirage
🐉 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
🛹 Skate Story
☁️ Granblue Fantasy: Relink
…and more. Full details: https://t.co/RkPZeV1pPy pic.twitter.com/3LVEKnkL9l
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 10, 2025