LEGO Harry Potter collectie verschijnt volgende maand op de Nintendo Switch 2

TT Games heeft laten weten dat de LEGO Harry Potter collectie op 16 oktober naar de Nintendo Switch 2 zal komen.
De LEGO Harry Potter collectie bevat de Year 1-4 en Year 5-7 en alle eerder verschenen DLC voor die games en zal zo’n 50 euro kosten.
De LEGO Harry Potter collectie bevat de Year 1-4 en Year 5-7 en alle eerder verschenen DLC voor die games en zal zo’n 50 euro kosten.
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