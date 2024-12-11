Jak and Daxter-games, WRC Generations en meer naar PlayStation Plus

Sony heeft laten weten welke games er deze maand nog naar de PlayStation Plus Extra en en Premium catalogus worden. Laatstgenoemde kunnen zelfs aan de slag met de Jak and Daxter-games middels de Classics catalogus.

De volgende games komen naar iedereen die een Extra of Premium abonnement hebben:

A Space for the Unbound (PS4, PS5)

Biped (PS4, PS5)

Coffee Talk (PS4, PS5)

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (PS4, PS5)

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (PS4, PS5)

Forspoken (PS5)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PS4, PS5)

PHOGS (PS4)

Rabbids: Party of Legends (PS4)

Sonic Frontiers (PS4, PS5)

WRC Generations (PS4, PS5)

PlayStation VR2 games

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (PS VR 2)

De volgende games zijn dus alleen voor PlayStation Premium abonnees te verkrijgen.

Classics catalogus

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy (PS4, PS5) – PlayStation 2

Sly 2: Band of Thieves (PS4, PS5) – PlayStation 2

Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves (PS4, PS5) – PlayStation 2