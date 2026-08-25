Gears of War: E-Day trailer toont meer van de singleplayer

Gears of War: E-day passeerde ook de revue tijdens Gamescom Opening Night Live en daar werd meer van de singleplayer van de game getoond.
Gears of War: E-Day verschijnt op 6 oktober voor de PC en Xbox Series S/ X.
Gears of War: E-Day verschijnt op 6 oktober voor de PC en Xbox Series S/ X.
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