Nodus Fall aangekondigd

Hoyoverse mocht het startschot geven voor Opening Night Live en kondigde de game Nodus Fall aan.
Er is nog niet veel bekend over de game, zoals op welke platforms het verschijnt of wanneer, maar de eerste beelden zien er veelbelovend uit!
Er is nog niet veel bekend over de game, zoals op welke platforms het verschijnt of wanneer, maar de eerste beelden zien er veelbelovend uit!
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