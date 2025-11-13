Insurgency: Sandstorm, GTA 5 en meer naar PlayStation Plus Extra en Premium

Sony heeft laten weten welke games er deze maand naar PlayStation Plus Extra en Premium komen. Zo keert GTA 5 terug en komt de tactische shooter Insurgency: Sandstorm.
Op het PlayStation Blog heeft het bedrijf laten weten welke games er aan de service worden toegevoegd. De volgende games zullen op 18 november aan de catalogus voor PlayStation Plus Extra en Premium worden toegevoegd:
PlayStation Plus Extra:
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS5, PS4)
- Insurgency: Sandstorm (PS5, PS4)
- Monster Jam Showdown (PS5, PS4)
- MotoGP 25 (PS5, PS4)
- Pacific Drive (PS5)
- Still Wakes the Deep (PS5)
- The Talos Principle 2 (PS5)
- Thank Goodness You’re Here (PS5, PS4)
PlayStation Plus Premium:
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary (PS5, PS4)
The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup for November includes:
💰 Grand Theft Auto V
🚗 Pacific Drive
🌊 Still Wakes the Deep
🪖 Insurgency: Sandstorm
…and more. Full details: https://t.co/89PRIh128N pic.twitter.com/hPRaZlaVtZ
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 12, 2025