Battlefield 6, Forever Ago, Valor Mortis en meer naar Xbox Game Pass in oktober 2026

Xbox heeft laten weten dat begin oktober onder andere Battlefield 6, Forever Ago, Valor Mortis en nog een aantal games naar Xbox Game Pass zullen komen.
Het is opmerkelijk te noemen dat Battlefield 6 deze maand naar Xbox Game Pass zal komen, waar de nieuwe Call of Duty namelijk dit jaar niet naar de service komt.
EA Play-leden kunnen het EA Play Deployment Pack ontgrendelen, het Season 5 EA Play Pack claimen en terugkerende seizoensbeloningen verdienen. Game Pass Ultimate-abonnees krijgen EA Play gratis en 10% korting op andere digitale aankopen van Electronic Arts.
Complete lijst met Xbox Game Pass games voor begin oktober
Echo Weaver – 8 oktober (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate en PC Game Pass) – PC, Xbox Series S/X en cloud
Forever Ago – 8 oktober (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate en PC Game Pass – PC, console en cloud)PC, console en cloud
Neon Abyss 2 – 8 oktober (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, premium en PC Game Pass) – PC, Xbox Series S/X en cloud
Battlefield 6 – 13 oktober (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate en PC Game Pass)- PC, Xbox Series S/X en cloud
Deep Dish Dungeon – 13 oktober (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate en PC Game Pass)- PC, Xbox Series S/X en cloud
Valor Mortis – 13 oktober (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate en PC Game Pass)- PC, handheld, Xbox Series S/X en cloud
Bluey’s Happy Snaps – 15 oktober (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate en PC Game Pass)- PC, handheld, Xbox Series S/X en cloud Chained Beasts – 15 oktober (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate en PC Game Pass) – PC, Xbox Series S/X en cloud
Beyond These Stars – 16 oktober (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate en PC Game Pass) – PC, Xbox Series S/X en cloud
Onlangs werd er nog bekendgemaakt dat er negen games Xbox Game Pass zullen verlaten en daarbij was GotY winnaar van vorig jaar Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 toch wel de meest opvallende.