Avowed, Civilization 7 en meer in releases februari 2025

De eerste maand is alweer ten einde en februari lijkt weer, zoals de laatste jaren een traditie lijkt te worden, een maand boordevol AAA-games.
Midnight Murder Club (PS5, PC) – februari ?
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 (PS5, PC, XSX/S) – 4 februari
Rift of the NecroDancer (PC, Switch) – 5 februari
Civilization 7 (PC, PS, Xbox, Switch) – 11 februari
Date Everything! (PC, PS5, Switch, XSX/S) – 14 februari
The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak 2 (PS5, PS4, PC, Switch) – 14 februari
Tomb Raider IV-V-VI Remastered (PC, PS4/5, Switch, Xbox One, XSX/S) – 14 februari
Lost Records: Bloom and Rage (Tape 1) – (PC, PS5, XSX/S – 18 februari
Avowed (PC, XSX/S) – 18 februari
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, XSX/S ) – 21 februari
Monster Hunter Wilds (PC, PS5, XSX/S) – 28 februari