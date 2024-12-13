Astro Bot wint de Game of the Year Award tijdens Game Awards

Met onder andere Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Metaphor: ReFantasio, Black Myth: Wukong als concurrent had Astro Bot een behoorlijke concurrentie. Echter wist de platformer wel met de prestigieuze Game of the Year prijs ervan door te gaan.
Hoewel Metaphor: ReFantazio, Helldivers 2 en Balatro wel een aantal prijzen aan de haak wisten te slaan, was het Team Asobi die met Astro Bot met de GotY aan de haal ging.
De overige prijzen (de dikgedrukte titels) werden als volgt verdeeld:
Best Ongoing Game
Destiny 2
Diablo 4
Final Fantasy 14
Fortnite
Helldivers 2
Best Mobile Game
AFK Journey
Balatro
Wuthering Waves
Zenless Zone Zero
Pokémon TCG Pocket
Best Game Direction
Astro Bot
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Metapahor: ReFantazio
Best Art Direction
Astro Bot
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Neva
Best Narrative
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Like a Dragon: Infinte Wealth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Silent Hill 2
Best Performance
Briana White, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Humberly Gonzalez, Star Wars Outlaws
Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
Melina Juergens, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Best Audio
Astro Bot
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Silent Hill 2
Best Multiplayer
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers 2
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Tekken 8
Best Score & Music
Astro Bot
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Silent Hill 2
Stellar Blade
Best Adaptation
Arcane
Fallout
Knuckles
Like a Dragon: Yakuza
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Best Independent Game
Animal Well
Balatro
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
Neva
UFO 50
Debut Indie Game
Animal Well
Balatro
Manor Lords
Pacific Drive
The Plucky Squire
Best Role-Playing Game
Dragon’s Dogma 2
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Content Creator
CaseOh
Illojuan
Techno Gamers
TypicalGamer
Usada Pekora
Most Anticipated Game
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Ghost of Yotei
Grand Theft Auto 6
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Monster Hunter Wilds
Games for Impact
Closer the Distance
Indika
Neva
Life Is Strange: Double Exposure
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Best Action/Adventure
Astro Bot
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Silent Hill 2
Star Wars Outlaws
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best Action
Black Myth: Wukong
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers 2
Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2
Stellar Blade
Innovation in Accessibility
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Diablo 4
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Star Wars Outlaws
Best Family Game
Astro Bot
Princess Peach Showtime
Super Mario Party Jamboree
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
The Plucky Squire
Best Fighting
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero
Granblue Fantasy: Versus Rising
Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection
Multiversus
Tekken 8
Best Community Support
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy 14
Fortnite
Helldivers 2
No Man’s Sky
Best Sim/Strategy Game
Age of Mythology Retold
Frostpunk 2
Kunitsu-Gami Path of the Goddess
Manor Lords
Unicorn Overlord
Best Sports/Racing
F1 24
EA Sports FC 25
NBA 2K25
Topspin 2K25
WWE 2K24
Best Esports Game
Counter-Strike
Dota 2
League of Legends
Mobile Legends Bang Bang
Valorant
Best Esports Team
Bilibili Gaming, League of Legends
Gen.G, League of Legends
Navi, Counterstrike
T1, League of Legends
Team Liquid, Dota 2
Best VR/AR Game
ARizona Sunshine Remake
Asgard’s Wrath 2
Batman: Arkham Shadow
Metal: Hellsinger VR
Metro Awakening
Best Esports Athlete
33
AleksiB
Chovy
Faker
Zywoo
Zmjjkk