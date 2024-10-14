BioShock Remastered, Doom Eternal en meer gratis op te pikken met Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime leden kunnen in oktober bijna 29 games gratis claimen! Tussen deze games zitten pareltjes als Doom Eternal, BioShock Remastered en nog veel meer!

De lijst aan games die je gratis kunt claimen als je Amazon Prime video hebt en vanaf wanneer dat kan, lees je hieronder!

Nu beschikbaar

BioShock Remastered (GOG)

Doom Eternal (Microsoft Store)

DreadOut 2 (Amazon Games App)

The Eternal Cylinder (Epic Games Store)

The Gap (Amazon Games App)

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – Ecto Edition (Epic Games Store)

Hive Jump 2: Survivors (GOG)

No Straight Roads (Epic Games Store)

Priest Simulator: Vampire Show (Epic Games Store)

Scarf (Amazon Games App)

Spirit of the North (Epic Games Store)

Tomb Raider: Legend (GOG)

17 oktober

Killing Floor 2 (Epic Games Store)

Mystery Box: Hidden Secrets (Legacy Games code)

Through the Darkest of Times (Amazon Games App)

Vlad Circus – Descend Into Madness (Amazon Games App)

Zombies Ate My Neighbours and Ghoul Patrol (Amazon Games App)

24 oktober

Gargoyles Remastered (Amazon Games App)

The Gunk (GOG)

Pumpkin Jack (GOG)

Monster Train (GOG)

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (Epic Games Store)

Stasis: Bone Totem (Epic Games Store)

31 oktober

A Plague Tale: Innocence (GOG)

Coromon (GOG)

Death’s Door (Epic Games Store)

Haunted Hotel: Personal Nightmare – Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)

Scorn (GOG)

Houd dus de website van Amazon in de gaten om jouw games gratis te claimen!