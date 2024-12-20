Sony begint al met de januari-uitverkoop

Hoewel we de kerstdagen nog moeten vieren, knalt Sony (zoals ieder jaar) al de januari-uitverkoop erin! Je kunt weer korting scoren op een hele waslijst aan games!

Dus als je nog budget over hebt van de kerstinkopen, is het misschien een idee om even in de PlayStation Store te kijken. Je kunt namelijk korting scoren op games als Astro Bot, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, EA Sports FC 25, God of War Ragnarök, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Silent Hill 2, Lego Horizon Adventures, Elden Ring, Grand Theft Auto 5, Hogwarts Legacy, Baldur’s Gate 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, Star Wars Outlaws, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Palworld, Cyberpunk 2077, Diablo 4, Alan Wake 2, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth en Horizon Forbidden West.