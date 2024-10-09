Dead Island 2, Ghost Recon Wildlands en meer naar PlayStation Plus deze maand

PlayStation Plus-leden die de Premium of Extra abonnement hebben, kunnen ook deze maand weer uitkijken naar verschillende games, waaronder Dead Island 2, Ghost Recon Wildlands en The Devil in Me uit de Dark Picture Anthology.

Op 15 oktober zullen de volgende games naar de service voor Premium of Extra-abonnees komen:

PlayStation Plus Extra en Premium

– Dead Island 2 (PS4 & PS5)

– Two Point Campus (PS4 & PS5)

– The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me (PS4 & PS5)

– Gris (PS4 & PS5)

– Return to Monkey Island (PS5)

– Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (PS4 & PS5)

– Firefighting Simulator The Squad (PS4 & PS5)

– Overpass 2 (PS5)

– Tour de France 2023 (PS4 & PS5)

– Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands (PS4)

PlayStation VR2

– The Last Clockwinder

PlayStation Plus Premium (PS2-klassiekers) & PS VR2

– Dino Crisis (PS1)

– Forbidden Siren (PS2)

– R-Type Dimensions EX (PS4)