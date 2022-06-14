Dragon’s Dogma viert 10 jarig bestaan met livestream

Capcom heeft laten weten dat ze in de nacht van donderdag 16 juni op vrijdag 17 juni een Dragon’s Dogma livestream online gaat knallen.

De livestream is te danken aan het 10 jarige bestaan van Dragon’s Dogma en zal om 0:00 Nederlandse tijd te volgen zijn via onze website natuurlijk of YouTube. De stream zal zo’n 12 minuten duren en daarin zal worden gesproken over de totstandkoming van de game. Wat er verder nog zal worden getoond, is nog niet bekend.

Hi everyone. I’m Hideaki Itsuno, game director at Capcom. A few weeks ago, we celebrated the 10th anniversary of Dragon’s Dogma. Thanks to all of you for joining us in this celebration!

“The world of Dragon’s Dogma has since spread to various different kinds of media, ranging from games, such as Dragon’s Dogma and the Dark Arisen expansion, to digital comics and a Netflix original animated series.

“In the coming days, we will be releasing a video celebrating 10 years of Dragon’s Dogma, talking about how and what Dragon’s Dogma came to be. So whether you’re a long time fan or just curious about the series, well have something for you to enjoy! We hope you check it out!

“Once again, thank you all so much!”