Bekijk hier de Nintendo Super Mario Bros Movie Direct

Nintendo komt straks met een nieuwe Direct die geheel in het teken staat van de Super Mario Bros movie. Je kunt hem hier live volgen!
De Direct zal om 22:05 online worden geknald en zal de eerste trailer van de film worden vrijgegeven.
Nintendo komt straks met een nieuwe Direct die geheel in het teken staat van de Super Mario Bros movie. Je kunt hem hier live volgen!
De Direct zal om 22:05 online worden geknald en zal de eerste trailer van de film worden vrijgegeven.
|Cookie
|Duur
|Omschrijving
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.