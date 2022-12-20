Video DualSense Edge duikt dieper in op design

Sony heeft een nieuwe trailer vrijgegeven voor de DualSense Edge controller, die volgende maand zal verschijnen. Daarin duikt de platformhouder dieper in op het design van de nieuwe controller.
Previous Article
Sony heeft een nieuwe trailer vrijgegeven voor de DualSense Edge controller, die volgende maand zal verschijnen. Daarin duikt de platformhouder dieper in op het design van de nieuwe controller.
|Cookie
|Duur
|Omschrijving
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.