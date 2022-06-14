Tijdens de Xbox Games Showcase Extended werd aangekondigd dat Valheim naar Xbox Game Pass zal komen. Daarmee komt de game ook naar de Xbox-consoles, via Early Access.
Valheim komt volgend jaar naar Xbox Game Pass
Previous Article
Tijdens de Xbox Games Showcase Extended werd aangekondigd dat Valheim naar Xbox Game Pass zal komen. Daarmee komt de game ook naar de Xbox-consoles, via Early Access.
|Cookie
|Duur
|Omschrijving
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.