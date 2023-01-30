PlayStation Plus games februari gelekt

Helaas is het Sony ook deze maand niet gelukt om de PlayStation Plus games bekend te maken voordat ze gelekt zijn.
De PlayStation Plus-games voor februari zijn:
- Mafia: The Definitive Edition
- OlliOlli World
- Evil Dead the Game
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
De games worden volgende week dinsdag in de PlayStation Store verwacht. Tot die tijd heb je nog de kans om de games van januari te scoren.
PREMIERE
February 2023 PS Plus Monthly Games (+DLC)
🔹OlliOlli World (PS5 | PS4)
🔹Mafia Definitive Edition* (PS4)
🔹Evil Dead The Game (PS5 | PS4)
🔹Destiny 2 Beyond Light [DLC] (PS5 | PS4)
⌛️Feb 7th – March 6th
*Other titles may replace Mafia DE or be added in some regions pic.twitter.com/y8F9tgYxon
— billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) January 29, 2023