Nog meer games naar Xbox Game Pass in augustus

Microsoft komt in de laatste twee weken van augustus met nog eens acht nieuwe games naar Xbox Game Pass. Echter zullen er ook een aantal de service verlaten.

De volgende games zullen in augustus naar Xbox Game Pass komen:

Vanaf vandaag

Coffee Talk

Vanaf 23 augustus

Midnight Fight Express

Vanaf 25 augustus

Exapunks

Opus: Echo of Starsong

Vanaf 30 augustus

Commandos 3 HD

Immortality

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Tinykin

Daarnaast zullen de volgende games op 31 augustus de service verlaten:

Elite Dangerous (Cloud and Console)

Hades (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Myst (Cloud, Console, and PC)

NBA 2K22 (Cloud and Console)

Signs of the Sojourner (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spiritfarer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Twelve Minutes (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Two Point Hospital (Cloud, Console, and PC)

What Remains of Edith Finch (Cloud, Console, and PC)

World War Z (Cloud, Console, and PC)