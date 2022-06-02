Nieuwe trailer en releaseperiode Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 was de afsluiter van de State of Play van Sony. Van de game werden nieuwe gameplay-beelden getoond en ook wanneer we de game ongeveer kunnen verwachten.
Final Fantasy 16 verschijnt in de zomer van 2023.
Final Fantasy 16 was de afsluiter van de State of Play van Sony. Van de game werden nieuwe gameplay-beelden getoond en ook wanneer we de game ongeveer kunnen verwachten.
Final Fantasy 16 verschijnt in de zomer van 2023.
|Cookie
|Duur
|Omschrijving
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.